Wolverines fall to Evanston in home opener

(Fremont County, WY) – The home crowd was able to watch their Wolverines at home for the first time this season when they took on Evanston in a non-conference matchup. The game would see rainy condition for parts of the game.
The Wolverines for the first time in the regular season scored in the first quarter going 95 yards on 16 plays capped off by Darrick Devries throw to Nick Mcintosh for the touchdown to give the Wolverines a 7-0 over Evanston.
Evanston wouldn’t get points until the second quarter when Evanston converted on a quarterback sneak from one yard out. At half things were all knotted up at seven. Evanston would then take care of business from there scoring 27 points to get the 34-7 victory over the Wolverines.
Here is the stat line for the Wolverines.
Passing: Darrick Devries, 10-20, 103 yards, one Touchdown
Rushing: Devries 10- 48, Dominic Payne 10-31, Ty Sheets 4-24, Jordan May 1-2, Newberry 1-1, Braden Vincent 4 -3
Receiving: Vincent 4-60, Ty Sheets 3-19, Kade Gabrielsen 1-16, Mcintosh 1-3 one touchdown
Riverton is 0-3 on the season and will host Star Valley at 12:30 p.m. Catch the action on 105.1 Jack F.M. and streaming on the County 10 Youtube and Facebook channel.