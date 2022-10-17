Wolverines drop to Buffalo; still remain in the playoff hunt

(Fremont County, WY) – Thanks to Lander, Riverton remains alive for a spot in the postseason. The Wolverines made the long trip north to Buffalo last Friday to take on the fourth ranked Bison in which they would fall 53-21. The game saw Riverton’s freshman quarterback Blake Gantenbien throw for over 200 in his first varsity start.

The Wolveriens fumbled the football on the first play off the game to give the Buffalo great field position. The Bison scored two plays later. Buffalo scored early and often; jumping out to a 26-0 lead after the first quarter. Riverton scored late in the second quarter with a 27 yard pass completion from Gantenbien to Nathan Hutchison. At halftime, the Bison led 33-7.

The Bison would score 20 more points in the third quarter while the Wolverines would score just seven. Gantienbien connected with Hutchison 20 yards out for the second time of the game. The final score for Riverton happened in the fourth with a two yard rushing touchdown from Gantienbien.

Advertisement

The Wolverines fall to 1-6 this season 1-4 in conference play and will have a chance to make it to the post season this Friday on the road against Worland. A win for the Wolverines would put them as the number four seed, a loss would end the season for either team. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. County 10 will have coverage on 105.1 Jack FM and streaming video on the County 10 Youtube channel.

You can watch last week’s game below.

Stats for Riverton

Passing

Advertisement

Blake Gantenbien 24-40, 256, 2 Touchdowns

Rushing

Dominic Payne 8-15

Braden Vincent 3-0

Jordan May 3-17

Ty Sheets 2-6

Blake Gantenbien 10-8

Recieving

Nathan Hutchison 9-121

Ty Sheets 4-40

Nick McIntosh 3-12

Patterson 3-27

Kade Gabrielsen 2-16

Bryce Mason 1-5