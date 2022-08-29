Wolverines can’t keep pace with the Panthers

(Powell, WY) – Wolverines football made a trip up to Park County to begin their season against the Powell Panthers who were ranked fifth in the Wyopreps.com preseason poll. The Wolverines hoped for a strong start to this year’s campaign after going 1-7 last season.

Riverton showed promise early, but ultimately Powell made more plays, took advantage of penalties, and scored more points.

Powell would start the scoring off by capping a seven-play drive for 69 yards with an eight-yard score by Cody Seifter. Later in the quarter, number one of the Panthers, Steven Stambaugh, would put the football between the uprights from 28 yards out making the score 10-0 after one quarter.

In the second quarter, Powell put the Wolverines down three processions with a six-yard touchdown pass from Jhett Swhawn to Trey Stenerson to make it 17-0.

Riverton would get their first points of the season on a fourth and ten in Panther territory when junior quarterback Derrick Devries connected with Nick Mcintosh for a 33-yard score.

The Panthers would take advantage of a Devries interception, when Schwan connected with Jordan for a 49 yards out to make it 24-7.

Riverton would grab their final score after Ty Sheets took it to the house on a pick-six to make it 24-13. PHS ended the half with a 15 yard completion from Schawn to Stenerson to put the Wolverines down 30-13.

The second half was controlled by Powell. The Panthers struck on a 92 yard run by Siefert, a 39-yard field goal from Stanbaugh, a 20-yard passing touchdown caught by Stenorsen, and a 21-yard field goal from Stambaugh to cap off the game with a final of 50-13.

The Wolverines will have an even tougher challenge this Friday when they travel back up to Park County to take on the defending the state champion Cody Broncs. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Catch the action live on 105.1 JACK-FM or watch it online on YouTube, and the County 10 Facebook page.