Wolverine Silver in Park County

There was no gold for the Riverton Wolverines and Lady Wolverines in West 4-A Regional track competition at Cody last weekend, but plenty of silver. Kiana Swann sprinting to the finish in the 800 – h/t John Griffith

“We had a great meet. The kids competed despite some bad conditions at times. We had some kids move up and qualify that we weren’t sure about,” Riverton head coach Matt Mason said. “We also had some great relay efforts. A couple of kids and relays just missed qualifying. We’re looking forward to next week.” Kaden Chatfield kicking to the finish line – h/t John Griffith

Five Riverton athletes earned second-place finishes along with one relay to put the Big Red in the middle of the pack in Park County.

Kiana Swann took second in the 800-meter run and added a third in the 1600-meter race. Addison Alley broke into the 15-second bracket in a second-place hurdle finish – h/t John Griffith

Freshman Addison Alley added a second in the 100-meter hurdles and joined Swann who ran the 800-meter leg, along with Samantha Ablard and Ella Judd to a runner-up finish in the Sprint Medley Relay. Tyrel Myhre ran a leg of the 4×800 meter relay – h/t John Griffith

For the boys, Kaden Chatfield took second in the 1600-meter run, third in the 800-meter, and passed through with a pre-qualifying mark in the 3200-meter run. He also ran a leg of the state qualifying 4×800 meter relay with teammates Azaniah Guthrie, Tyrel Myhre, and Alexander Truax. Victoria Gale ran a relay leg – h/t John Griffith

Riverton junior Nathan Mills had a great regional meet finishing second in both throws.

Class 4-A Girls Team Scores: 1. Cody 179.5, 2. Kelly Walsh 143, 3. Star Valley 127.5, 4. Evanston 77, 5. Riverton 70, 6. Rock Springs 53, 7. Green River 26.5, 8. Jackson 17.5

100 Meter Dash: 1. Valerie Jirak, SV 12.24, 8. Addison Alley, RIV 13.27

200 Meter Dash: 1. Kammi Merritt, SV 25.69

Ella Judd sprinted to second place in the 400-meter dash – h/t John Griffith

400 Meter Dash: 1. Valerie Jirak, SV 59.12, 3. Ella Judd, RIV 1:02.37, 7. Ke’Lee Brost, RIV 1:07.95

800 Meter Run: 1. Ada Nelson, COD 2:14.18, 2. Kiana Swann, RIV 2:24.46

1600 Meter Run: 1. Ada Nelson, COD 5:16.78, 3. Kiana Swann, RIV 5:34.33

3200 Meter Run: 1. Taylen Stinson, COD 12:00.52

100-Meter Hurdles: 1. Ava Morgan, SV 15.22, 2. Addison Alley, RIV 15.87

300-Meter Hurdles: 1. Kammi Merritt, SV 45.09

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Star Valley 49.05, 4. Riverton (Samantha Ablard, Victoria Gale, Ke’Lee Brost, Addison Alley) 52.90

Samantha Ablard passed the baton to Victoria Gale – h/t John Griffith

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Evanston 4:15.73, 3. Riverton (Samantha Ablard, McAye Fegler, Ella Judd, Kiana Swann) 4:18.04

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Cody 10:03.09

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Cody 4:20.95, 2. Riverton (Samantha Ablard, Addison Alley, Ella Judd, Kiana Swann) 4:32.10

Long Jump: 1. Maddy Bullard, KW 18-8.25 Amiah Hutson kicked up the sand on her landing – h/t John Griffith

Triple Jump: 1. Maddy Bullard, KW 37-3

High Jump: 1. Valerie Jirak, SV 5-1

Pole Vault: 1. Abigail Milby, KW 11-2 Jaylah Griffith placed in both throws – h/t John Griffith

Shot Put: 1. Teagan Becker, KW 38-7.75, 3. Jaylah Griffith, RIV 34-7

Discus: 1. Laura Phillips, COD 116-3, 3. Jaylah Griffith, RIV 109-8, 5. Alexis Taylor, RIV 104-2

Class 4-A Boys Team Scores: 1. Cody 167.5, 2. Evanston 129, 3. Kelly Walsh 103, 4. Rock Springs 78, 5. Star Valley 71.5, 6. Green River 65.5, 7. Riverton 60, 8. Jackson 24.

100 Meter Dash: 1. Lucas Talich, COD 10.72

200 Meter Dash: 1. Lucas Talich, COD 22.11

400 Meter Dash: 1. Gabe Hutchison, EVN 49.96

800 Meter Run: 1. Charlie Hulbert, COD 1:58.02, 3. Kaden Chatfield, RIV 2:00.39

1600 Meter Run: 1. Habtamu Wetzel, SV 4:30.69, 2. Kaden Chatfield, RIV 4:30.85 Azaniah Guthrie battled in a distance race – h/t John Griffith

3200 Meter Run: 1. Peter Lorch, SV 10:06.48, 8. Davian Spoonhunter, RIV 10:22.04 Alex Truax in a distance race – h/t John Griffith

110-Meter High Hurdles: 1. Christopher Williams, GR 15.14

300-Meter Intermediate Hurdles: 1. Christopher Williams, GR 39.70, 8. Zander Hinkley, RIV 45.62

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Cody 42.79 Ty Sheets rounded the curve in the Sprint Medley Relay – h/t John Griffith

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Evanston 3:31.67

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Cody 8:21.52, 4. Riverton (Azaniah Guthrie, Kaden Chatfield, Tyrel Myhre, Alexander Truax) 8:27.18 Kaden Chatfield and Alex Truax in the 1600 – h/t John Griffith

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Cody 3:38.43, 4. Riverton (Nick McIntosh, Hayden Prettyman, Ty Sheets, Tyrel Myhre) 3:49.01

Long Jump: 1. Lucas Talich, COD 22-4.5

Triple Jump: 1. Landon Walker, KW 43-9.75, 6. Nick McIntosh, RIV 40-1.75

High Jump: 1. Kai Barker, EVN 6-4, 7. Watie Whiteplume, RIV 5-10

Pole Vault: 1 Maddix Blazovich, RS 15-0

Shot Put: 1. Kyler Bartlett, GR 50-11.75, 2. Nathan Mills, RIV 46-0, 8. Xavier Garcia, RIV 42-9.75

Discus: 1. Logan Class, COD 146-10, 2. Nathan Mills, RIV 131-4