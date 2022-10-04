Wolverine Homecoming 2022

Homecoming festivities stretched over four days this year with the postponement of Friday’s game with Lander late in the first quarter.
The game resumed on Monday under perfect conditions and ended in only the second overtime game between the Wolverines and Tigers in the 100-year history of the rivalry.
The Riverton band had to leave the game Friday when lightning delayed then postponed the game but they delivered a great halftime performance on Monday
Homecoming royalty road in UTVs at halftime on Monday.