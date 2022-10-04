Wolverine Homecoming 2022

Homecoming festivities stretched over four days this year with the postponement of Friday’s game with Lander late in the first quarter. Senior attendant McKay Fegler, queen Lily Archer and attendant Ella Judd struck a tough girl pose Monday at halftime {h/t Randy Tucker}

The game resumed on Monday under perfect conditions and ended in only the second overtime game between the Wolverines and Tigers in the 100-year history of the rivalry.

The Riverton band had to leave the game Friday when lightning delayed then postponed the game but they delivered a great halftime performance on Monday

Homecoming royalty road in UTVs at halftime on Monday. Homecoming attendants McKay Fegler and Zach Osborne. {h/t Randy Tucker} King Kolter Wille adn queen Lily Archer. {h/t Randy Tucker} Attendants Parker Devries and Ella Judd. {h/t Randy Tucker}