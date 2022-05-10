Wolverine football student athletes, coaches offering cleanup services May 13/14

(Riverton, WY) – According to a post on the Riverton Wolverines football Facebook page, members of the Wolverine football team and coaches are offering cleanup services to the community on May 13th and 14th, in return for donations to go toward the team.

“Have the football team do your dirty work. To get on our camp cleanup roster contact Coach Watson, Coach Nyberg, or Jeremy Hill,” the post states.

“We will be out in the community this Friday & Saturday May 13/14 to earn money for camp. If these days don’t work, let us know if you need something early next week and we will get it figured out!”

