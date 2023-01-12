With flight schedule reduced by half, enplanements fell 16 percent last year at Central Wyoming Regional Airport

The annual enplanement report for Central Wyoming Regional Airport showed almost 13,000 people flew out of Riverton in 2022.

The number is “pretty remarkable,” city administrator Kyle Butterfield said, considering that only one commercial flight has been available each day at the airport since March, down from two.

Despite the 50 percent reduction in service, Butterfield said, enplanements only fell by about 16 percent last year – from 15,411in 2021 to 12,971 in 2022.

Advertisement

“People are flying and using our airport,” he said. “We have had frequency issues – we haven’t had the schedule we wanted all year – but I still think we’re providing a service that our county relies on.” This chart shows monthly and annual enplanement totals at Central Wyoming Regional Airport 2003-2022. h/t City of Riverton This graph shows monthly enplanement totals at Central Wyomign Regional Airport 2002-2022. h/t City of Riverton This graph shows year-over-year monthly enplanement totals at Central Wyoming Regional Airport 2020-2022. h/t City of Riverton This graph shows cumulative year-over-year enplanement totals at Central Wyoming Regional Airport 2016-2022. h/t City of Riverton