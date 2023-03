(Fremont County, WY) – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect tonight and Wednesday due to an incoming winter storm, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton.

“With temperatures remaining below freezing for most areas, expect snowfall accumulations for most lower elevations through Wednesday night.”

Check out the graphic below with expected snowfall through Thursday morning. Click the image to enlarge it.

h/t NWSR