(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the next winter storm sweeps into the state today, with heavier snow for western mountains.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for higher elevations for snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches by Friday morning.

Snow will sweep across the lower elevations late Thursday.

Winter continues this week as another weather system impacts Wyoming. Snow begins west of the Divide Wednesday, with snow spreading east of the Divide Thursday. Here is a look at the percent chances of getting 2 inches or more, and getting 6 inches or more. #wywx pic.twitter.com/KF48P7589j — NWS Riverton (@NWSRiverton) March 28, 2023



High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30’s today, with lows tonight in the lower 20’s down to the upper teens.