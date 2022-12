(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, a significant winter storm will move in this afternoon.

Snow continues to increase overnight, with significant travel impacts expected through Tuesday night, particularly along and east of the I-25 corridor.

High temperatures will be in the mid 20’s to lower 30’s today, with lows tonight in the lower teens to upper single digits.

