Winter Storm Warnings, Advisories to the west of Fremont County expected to bring gusty winds to area

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories have been posted for the western mountain ranges for today and tonight due to snowfall and very gusty winds.

While Fremont County won’t be hit as hard for the most part, these gusty winds will also impact areas east of the Divide, including South Pass and Jeffrey City, with Dubois also getting 30+ mph gusts. h/t NWSR

High temperatures will be 30’s for most today, with lows tonight in the teens, and single digits for the windier areas.

