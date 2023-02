(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Winter Storm and Blizzard Warnings go into effect during the next 24 hours, as a major winter storm moves across the state. h/t NWSR

Probabilities continue to increase for significant snowfall across the state, along with very gusty winds.

High temperatures will be in the upper 20’s to mid 30’s for most today, with lows tonight in the upper teens to lower 20’s.

