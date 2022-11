(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the expected cold front will indeed spread snow across the area today into Thursday, resulting in winter storm advisory and warning in effect for Fremont County until Thursday.

Use caution if you have to travel in the affected areas, especially later tonight and Thursday morning.

The NWSR also issued the following video discussing the weather impacts of the snow and wind, courtesy of Meteorologist Chris Hattings.

As promised, here is the latest video briefing with details on the expected snow and wind across Western and Central Wyoming. #wywx #wyoroadhttps://t.co/OOP9EItTPs — NWS Riverton (@NWSRiverton) November 2, 2022