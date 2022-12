(Fremont County, WY) – The majority of Fremont County is currently under a Winter Storm Warning, which is in effect from 11 pm this evening to 11 am Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.

The heaviest snowfall is expected Sunday through Sunday evening. Total accumulation ranges from 3 to 14 inches across the 10. The full warning with details is shared below.

Check out the latest NWSR graphic below.

