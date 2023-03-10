Winter storm bringing high wind warning to area; NWSR shares updated video briefing on what to expect

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the expected winter storm sweeps across the state today, with more accumulating snowfall west of the Divide.

h/t NWSR

Very gusty winds will also accompany the system for most of the state, with High Wind Warnings for central Wyoming today.

The NWSR and meteorologist Chris Hattings has also shared a follow up video briefing with updated information about what to expect from the storm.

High temperatures will be in the 30’s for most today, with lows tonight in the teens and single digits for the windier areas.

