Winter sports, music, art and more this weekend in “The County”

It should be interesting weather this weekend for the outdoor winter events planned…women’s 5-shot rabbit hunt, and dog sled races…Wyoming winters can be quite challenging, so you gotta admire those who embrace and brave the cold and snow for that end prize.

Wrestling, basketball, swimming…lots of indoor sports events all around this weekend, too! Many are already well underway such as the Ron Thon Memorial Wrestling Tournament, so sports fans…do be careful as you yourself brave the roads to cheer on your teams and competitors!

Add a chamber music concert, art exhibit opening, stargazing, and some comedy…whether the weather is cold and gray or sunny and warm, there’s always something to do in “The County”!

Always contact the venues or event organizers first for any canceled or rescheduled events.

On Friday…

Fridays (and Tuesdays) from 12 Noon to 4:00 p.m., you can check out Lander Library’s Book Nook, located on the lower level of the Carnegie Building…browse through used books, audio books, CDs, games, puzzles, etc. There’s no charge for the items in “The Nook”, but your donations support all of the great projects and programs the library has to offer through the Lander Library Friends Association. Always a great thing to support your local libraries!

After spending some time at the library, head over to the 200 block of Lander’s Main Street from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for the Pedigree Stage Stop Meet & Greet, before the dog sled teams “mush” up Sinks Canyon through the Shoshone National Forest towards Pinedale on Sunday, competing for $165,000 in prize money! You can track their progress on their Facebook page.

Also in Lander tonight is the Opening Reception for “REFLECTION: The Art of Being” at the Lander Art Center from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Curated by Ari Kamil and Oakley Boycott, the exhibition is dedicated to the artistic expression of mental health. Take a listen to Vince Tropea’s Coffee Time interview with Boycott to learn more about “how mental health is so intrinsic to the artistic and creative process.” The exhibit runs through February 16; for more info, visit the Lander Art Center Facebook page.

Don’t forget that the Shoshoni Farmers Market is from 5:00-7:00 p.m. every Friday evening from 5-7:00 p.m. in the fire hall’s Community Room at 102 E. 2nd. Street. Bring your bags and stop by for some of those wonderful products from your local producers!

The 44th Annual Women’s 5-Shot Rabbit Hunt kicks off the weekend with a Social at the Riverton Elks Lodge at 6:00 p.m., 207 East Main Street. Meet the hunters! There will be a spaghetti dinner, silent auctions, and raffles all night! Well, probably not all night, as the teams do have to get up bright and early on Saturday for the hunt call-in at 7 a.m. The Awards Banquet (a delicious pulled pork dinner catered by RJ’s Smokin’ BBQ) will be Saturday evening at 6:30 p.m. so it’ll be a long day! Tickets for the banquet are $30 for adults, $15 for youth.

Laughter is the best medicine, and the Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel has a good dose for you as they present the “Brown, Funny and Down” Comedy Show, featuring comedians Mylo Smith, Thomas McClure, Beefy Archambault and Nakoa Heavy Runner. It’s $25 per ticket and there are three shows this weekend, Friday (7 p.m.) and Saturday (8 p.m.) shows for ages 18+ are $25 per ticket. The Saturday matinee at 3 p.m. is just $10 for all ages! Visit their website or Facebook page for more info.

On Saturday…

Saturday is always Farmers’ Market day in Riverton from 9-11:00 a.m. inside the Little Wind Building at the fairgrounds and Lander from 1-3:00 p.m. inside the VFW. Hopefully, they’ll have all the eggs and produce you need; they do run out fast. There are also cheeses, jams, jellies, baked goods…support your local producers throughout the winter!

Riverton Farmers’ Market, Saturdays at the Little Wind Building at the fairgrounds. h/t Carol Harper

You’re in for a musical treat today as the Fremont Symphony Orchestra presents a “Winter Musicale and Mingle” at 3 p.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Chuch in Lander. The solo and chamber works program feature string, woodwind, and brass musicians from the Central Wyoming Brass Quintet and FSO Strings…as well as a trombone trio, a trumpet/ clarinet duo, and several soloists including director Rebecca Murdock. The concert is free, however, you can feel free to drop a donation in the violin case and support your local orchestra!

Come watch the “Rats” play hockey at Riverton Hockey Night tonight at the hockey rink at 542 N. Smith Road. Kids can sign up for a “Try Hockey” event; BBQ Pork sandwiches and chips for sale…adults $5; and kids eat free! Check out their Facebook page for more info.

Depending on “weather” there are clouds…stargazers will love “Astronomy of the Winter Sky” at the Dubois Museum tonight from 8:00-9:30 p.m. Astronomer Tom Herret will teach about basic astronomy inside the museum, then hopefully it’s not too cloudy to view the white lights of Wyoming’s winter sky. This is free, and a great event for all ages. Dress warm!

It’s the second weekend of the Silver Spur Lanes Classic Tournament at Silver Spur Lanes and Lounge in Lander (LOL…now there are some “L”s that can help you remember)! Visit their Facebook page for the details.

On Sunday…

If you missed the Pedigree Stage Stop Meet & Greet on Friday, the teams are headin’ out this morning at around 9:00 a.m. so maybe grab a cup of coffee and catch a glimpse of the dog sled teams before they head out on their way through the Shoshone National Forest. Visit wyomingstagestop.org for information on the Stages Stops to the finish line in Driggs, Idaho!

Did your event make it into my weekender? If not, make sure to sign up on CitySpark and post your events on County 10’s calendar. Once you submit your event, you can share it to your social media on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest! Plus, here’s another great feature: click on “Add to Calendar” listed under the event’s date to add events to your Google, Apple, Yahoo and Outlook calendars!