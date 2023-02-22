Winter in the Wilds of Wyoming, Destination Development and Other News from the WRVC

Earlier this month, the Wind River Visitors Council (WRVC) hosted a press trip called Winter in the Wilds of Wyoming. Four writers visited the area to explore winter in Wind River Country. Activities included visiting the bison herd on the Wind River Indian Reservation, exploring Sinks Canyon State Park by snowshoe, snowmobiling on Togwotee Pass, touring the National Bighorn Sheep Center and the National Museum of Military Vehicles and enjoying fine dining and accommodations throughout Wind River Country. The WRVC is looking forward to seeing the media that this press trip will result in.

In other news…

Riverton Community Celebration

On January 21, the WRVC hosted a Riverton Community Celebration to celebrate Riverton and the start of the ice racing season. The event was open to the public and took place at Bunks BBQ and included food and an opportunity to meet Mayor Hancock, Riverton’s new Mayor. The evening was co-hosted by the Wyoming Off-Road Racers Association (WORRA), the Hampton Inn & Suites and the WYRiverton Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center.

Wyoming Governor’s Hospitality & Tourism Convention

The WRVC’s Treasurer (Helen Gordon) and Executive Director (Helen Wilson) braved the weather and attended the Wyoming Governor’s Hospitality & Tourism Convention in Cheyenne from January 29 to 31. They had a wonderful time catching up with others in the tourism and hospitality industry, attending presentations and meeting with partners.

Tourism Study of Fremont and Hot Springs Counties

The WRVC is assisting Central Wyoming College (CWC) with a tourism study, conducted by PGAV Destinations. This study could result in opportunities to apply for funding for asset development throughout Wind River Country. The WRVC provided a Familiarization Tour to support the study.

Destination Development Program

The WRVC was approved to receive funding through the Wyoming Office of Tourism’s Destination Development Program. The plan for spending these funds is based on Fremont County’s diagnostic assessment (part of completing the WY Best Program), the WRVC’s strategic plan and several workshops that were attended by the WRVC’s Board of Directors and staff. Destination Development projects that are in the works include digital signs in Hudson and Riverton, an expansion of the Art Banner Project in Hudson and Riverton, a TravelStorys Downtown Dubois walking tour, wayfinding/informational signage in Lander, signage at the Bus Loop in Lander, two State marketing co-ops, advertising in the National Park Journal, Yellowstone, trail and informational signage in Dubois, a haunted/historical places video of Wind River Country, communication/meetings/graphic design supplies, a kiosk on the Wind River Indian Reservation, a video profiling fishing in the backcountry of the Wind River Range and a video display in the Lander Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center.

Signs at the Frank B. Wise Business Center, in Hudson and in Riverton

The WRVC continues to help to get a digital sign at the Frank B. Wise Business Center on the Wind River Indian Reservation. Signs in Hudson and Riverton have been added to these efforts.

Lander Chamber of Commerce Community Awards Luncheon

This year’s speaker at the Lander Chamber of Commerce’s annual Community Awards Luncheon is the WRVC’s Executive Director, Helen Wilson. Helen will provide an update on marketing efforts, tourism and media coverage of Wind River Country. The event takes place on Friday, March 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lander Community & Convention Center, 950 Buena Vista Drive. The Chamber will recognize outstanding individuals and businesses in the community. For more information or to register, call (307) 332-3892 or email [email protected].

Board Meeting

The next WRVC Board Meeting is Thursday, March 23 from 10 a.m. to noon at Dubois Town Hall in the Council Chambers, located at 712 Meckem Street, Dubois. WRVC meetings are open to the public.

Events

Do you have events that you’d like posted to the Wind River Visitors Council’s website, which automatically posts to the Wyoming Office of Tourism website and County 10? Please send any events, packages, news, etc. to Melanie Hoefle (the Wind River Visitors Council’s Community Engagement Manager) at [email protected]. She can also get you Wind River Visitors Council vacation guides, driving tours, Continental Divide Trail information and/or the Wyoming and Utah Pioneer Trails Auto Tour brochure.

About the Wind River Visitors Council

The Wind River Visitors Council (WRVC), a Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), is charged with the responsibility of investing lodging tax revenues to facilitate wider promotion and marketing of Fremont County and the Wind River Indian Reservation (branded as Wind River Country) as a tourist and visitor destination.

Tourism Asset Development (TAD) Program

The TAD program is a voluntary program that is unique to Wind River Country. The Wind River Visitors Council gives 25% of the local lodging tax back to the communities in the percentage that they contribute to the lodging tax. Depending on occupancy rates, these numbers are constantly changing. These funds are distributed by the chamber of commerce offices in Lander and Riverton; and the towns of Dubois, Hudson and Shoshoni to market the communities. Marketing efforts may include events, grants, educational programs and more.