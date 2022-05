(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today will be partly cloudy and breezy to windy.

Snow showers will move into the northwest this afternoon and then spread across the west and north tonight.

Expect high temperatures in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s, with things a bit cooler in Dubois at 56 degrees.

Lows will be in the upper 30’s to mid 40’s.

Thursday will see possible high winds and more widespread showers, and possible thunderstorms.