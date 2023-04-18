Windy today, with rain likely to change to light snow as front moves in

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, a front in central Wyoming will move northeast this morning.

A new system will develop late this morning with snow in the west, and rain east of the divide, changing to snow throughout the day.

Gusty to strong winds will become widespread this afternoon and continue into Wednesday, with 30+ mph winds for much of Fremont County.

High temperatures will be in the lower 50’s down to the upper 40’s today, with lows tonight in the mid 20’s and lower teens for the windier areas. h/t NWSR