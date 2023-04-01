Windy Saturday on tap for this first day of April

(Fremont County, WY) – High temperatures will generally be in the 30s and 40s today, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.

It will be windy today across the county, with maximum wind gusts for the South Pass area reaching 56 mph. Check out the graphic below for the maximum wind gusts across the county. Click the graphic to enlarge it.

It’s no April Fools’ Day joke. Another significant winter storm is looking to impact central Wyoming on Monday and Tuesday. “Widespread snow accumulations are looking likely,” says NWSR. County 10 will bring you the latest updates as they are released.

h/t NWSR