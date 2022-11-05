Windy Saturday is in store for the 10

(Fremont County, WY) – Highs today range from 37 degrees in Dubois to 52 degrees in Riverton, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton.

A weather system is moving across the state today, “bringing accumulating snow to the West and scattered rain/snow showers to the East.”

We will see an increase in wind today, with gusts hitting 55 mph. Some areas, like Jeffrey City, can expect to see gusts exceeding 60 mph.

Check out the image below for a breakdown of today’s highs and maximum wind gusts. Click the image to enlarge it. h/t NWSR