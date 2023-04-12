Windy, cooler today; chances of precipitation likely through Friday

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today will be a bit cooler for most places, with some mountain snow/valley rain possible starting this morning over the west.

Precipitation chances spread across northern Wyoming by this evening.

High temperatures are a little all over the place today in the county, with Lander, Pavilion and Riverton in the 60’s, Jeffrey City and Dubois in the 50’s, and Shoshoni getting up to 72 degrees.

Advertisement

Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 30’s, and the upper 20’s for windier areas. h/t NWSR