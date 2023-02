(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the cold front is set to exit the area, leaving gusty winds and areas of blowing snow.

Today should be cooler in most areas, with decreasing clouds throughout the day.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid teens for most of the county today, with lows tonight in the negative single digits to negative teens.

h/t NWSR