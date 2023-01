(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the expected winter storm is moving into Wyoming, with snow chances spreading across the area through the day today and overnight.

Today will also be windy for much of the area, especially the south.

High temperatures will be in the lower 20’s up to the lower 30’s today, with lows tonight in the mid to lower teens.

Snow continues through Monday. h/t NWSR h/t NWSR h/t NWSR