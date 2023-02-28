Windy across the county today; snow to the west and south

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, snow continues across western and southern Wyoming.

Heavy snow bands are possible early this morning along I-80, with greatly reduced visibility due to falling and blowing snow.

It will be breezy to windy across the area this afternoon, with most of the county likely to see 30-40+ mph wind gusts, and South Pass at 50+ mph.

High temperatures will be in the 20’s for most today, with lows tonight in the single digits and negatives in the more wind-prone areas. h/t NWR