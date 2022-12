(Fremont County, WY) – A peak wind gust of 86 mph was recorded in the Red Canyon South Pass area yesterday, the top wind recorded in the region according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.

The Lander Airport was the next top spot in the county, with a 66 mph recorded gust.

While not as bad as yesterday, high winds are still expected today as well.

Check out some of the largest wind gusts in our region below. h/t NWSR