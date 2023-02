(Fremont County, WY) – Highs today will range from 31 degrees in Dubois to 19 degrees in South Pass City, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton.

Strong winds are expected today ahead of the approaching winter storm. Dubois and South Pass City are expected to see gusts over 60 mph, while Jeffrey City is expected to see gusts over 70 mph. The rest of the 10 will see gusts in the range of 21 to 35 mph. Check out the graphic below for the full details. h/t NWSR