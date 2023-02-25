Wind River Shoshoni Wyoming Indian in title games

It’s an early start to Saturday Regional Action Complete Stories Later Today

Wyoming Indian survived a huge challenge by Big Piney to emerge with a 55-48 win in double-overtime Friday night at Wolverine gym. Taya Dixey and Elliana Duran paced the Lady Chiefs with 14 and 13 points respectively.

Wyoming Indian faces defending regional champion Rocky Mountain in the championship game at 11:30 am today. The Lady Grizzlies broke Wyoming Indian’s streak of consecutive regional championships at six in the 2022 tournament.

Wind River came out blazing against Greybull in the semi-finals, blistering the nets for 13 3-point shots. Wylie Shearer and Braydon Leonhardt led the attack with Shearer breaking loose for a game-high 27 points on a wide variety of acrobatic moves inside and long-range baseline bombs.

Leonhardt tallied 25 with seven 3-pointers.

The Cougars face Fremont County rival Shoshoni at 1 pm today in the boys’ championship.

The best Friday game in the boys’ bracket started late after the Wyoming Indian and Big Piney girls battled into double-overtime, but it was worth the wait.

St. Stephen’s jumped on Shoshoni early taking a 13-4 lead, but the Wranglers battled back to make it a classic semi-final battle winning 58-52.

Lawrence Jenkins paced the Eagles with 18 and Tyrone Ridgely had an outstanding game on the boards, and with ball handling tallying 17 points.

Shoshoni’s Alex Mills led all scorers with 20, while Trey Fike had 14, and sophomore Quinton Clark came to play with 13 points in the low post.

Shoshoni faces Wind River at 1 pm for the regional title.

St. Stephen’s still has a great shot to make the state tournament with a 9:30 am qualifying game against Kemmerer at the Riverton Middle School.

In the other gym, Wyoming Indian plays Big Piney at the same time for a state tournament berth at Riverton High School.

The tournament opens early Saturday morning with the Shoshoni girls facing Big Piney in a qualifier at the Riverton Middle School and Wind River playing the Kemmerer Lady Rangers at Riverton High School.

Complete writeups and game details will be available later on County10.com