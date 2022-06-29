Wind River Pride celebrated pride month this past weekend with Houlihan narratives, drag show, pride picnic

(Lander, WY) – Wind River Pride celebrated pride month this weekend in Lander, with multiple events taking place Friday through Sunday.

Friday night kicked things off with the Houlihan Narratives, a live storytelling event, modeled after Public Radio’s The Moth, where 2 Spirit/LGBTQIA+ people got to share their experiences in somewhat of a monologue format, with this year’s theme being “Coming Home.”

The celebrations continued Saturday, with the inaugural Wind River Pride Drag Show, the first drag show in the group’s history.

Wrapping up the weekend was the 9th annual Pride Picnic held in Lander City Park.

Dozens of folks turned out for the picnic, including members of the Lander Valley High School (LVHS) SPEAK club, who shared personal stories and experiences to the crowd in a panel format.

“It’s hard for me to articulate how truly tremendous and momentous this evening was. It was a radical act of love, compassion, and visibility unlike any that our community has ever seen,” commented organizer Ari Kamil about the weekend’s events.

“Despite all of the hatred, subjugation, and erasure that queer folks experience in rural, conservative places, we came together to bask in the beauty of queer liberation. We’re making history. I am so proud, so grateful, and so totally awestruck.”

Check out some photos from the weekend below.

