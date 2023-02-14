Wind River Outdoor Recreation Collaborative to meet on March 2

(Dubois, WY) – The Wind River Outdoor Recreation Collaborative (WRORC) will meet Thursday, March 2 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the Large Meeting Room at the Dubois Branch Library in Dubois (202 N 1st St). Join virtually here: https://meet.google.com/mjo-buir-qsc or dial: (US) +1 515-726-3099 PIN: 168 022 966#.

At the previous meeting in January, the collaborative heard from guest speaker Justin Iskra from the Central Wyoming Climbers Alliance and updates were provided on several projects by various collaborative members.

The meeting in March will include discussions on the Recreation Site Survey, winter grooming operations, and other topics in addition to a guest speaker from the Rails to Trails Conservancy.

