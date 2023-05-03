Wind River Outdoor Recreation Collaborative to meet May 11

(Lander, WY) – The Wind River Outdoor Recreation Collaborative (WRORC – Fremont County) will meet on Thursday, May 11 from 5 to 7 pm in the Carnegie Room at the Lander Public Library (200 Amoretti St). Join virtually here or dial: ‪(US) +1 413-591-4085 PIN: ‪722 171 667#.

At the previous meeting in March, the collaborative reviewed the collaborative Charter and the WRORC Recreation User Survey, and numerous topics were discussed.

The meeting in May will include updates from subcommittees, updates from local state/federal advisors, and a presentation.

