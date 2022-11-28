‘Wind River Memories, Artists of the Lander Valley and Beyond’ opens December 3 at the Lander Pioneer Museum

Lander has a long history of painters, sculptors, and photographers who created striking visual art. Many of the artists worked professionally.

A new exhibit at the Lander Pioneer Museum will feature some of these artists who made their home in the Lander area. “Wind River Memories” will open on December 3 at 7 p.m. in the museum’s main gallery.

A reception with music, appetizers and a brief talk on the history of the art will start at 7 p.m. The public is invited to come and enjoy the evening. The art will then be on display until the fall of 2023. The reception is being hosted by the museum’s support group, The Fremont County Pioneer Association.

“Over the last few years, we have featured art and artists of the American west like Joe Scheurle, Frederick Remington and J.K. Ralston,” said Museum curator Randy Wise. “But we have been talking for several years about featuring local artists – there have been many talented people over the years in our valley.”

Wise said the exhibit will feature works by ten prominent Lander area artists.

“Most of these artists have been gone for some time now, and people may not remember their work,” said Wise. “We hope to reintroduce these talented people to the community.”

Artists featured will include Bud Boller, Mike McClure, Dean Purves, Bob Lewis, Phil Halstead, Thomas Connell, Ethel Somers, Ted Carlson, Joe Back, and Ivan Metzler. Wise said there will probably be a second part of the exhibit in a few years since there are many other artists who could be displayed.

This black and white photo by noted Lander photographer Mike McLure is featured in the Wind River memories exhibit opening Dec. 3 at the Pioneer Museum. (h/t Pioneer Museum)

The “Wind River Memories” exhibit is the final event in a packed year at the museum. According to Wise, all of the museum’s treks, speakers and children’s programs were filled, and events like the American Solar Car Challenge, the Grounded Exhibit, Apple Fest and Sheep Shearing Day brought in hundreds of visitors. “We have a great 2023 planned as well,” said Wise. “This exhibit will carry us into 2023 and we will have a full slate of events and programs as well as a number of new historic exhibits in the museum.”

For more information, visit the museum website at www.fremontcountymusuems.com, on Facebook at Pioneer Museum Lander Wyoming or call 307-332-3373.