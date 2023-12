Each week, staff at Wind River Learning academy nominate a student who has shown exemplary behavior towards their academics and peers. At the end of the school year, County 10 will award one Senior from each high school with a $500 scholarship! To view all Wind River students, click here.

Dani Johnson is a Junior at Wind River Learning Academy. Dani has grown so much as a student this last year! She keeps working hard even when the task is difficult. Dani always has a positive attitude when she comes to class, and has the ability to get everyone around her feeling better. She will quickly find the positive side of each situation. Dani is willing to help anyone who needs it. She encourages all those here at WRLA to be our best!