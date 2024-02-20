Wind River Learning Academy Student of the week: Blake Snyder

Each week, staff at Wind River Learning academy nominate a student who has shown exemplary behavior towards their academics and peers. At the end of the school year, County 10 will award one Senior from each high school with a $500 scholarship! To view all Wind River students, click here.

Blake Snyder is a senior at Wind River High School and Wind River Learning Academy. Blake has come a long way since his junior year. This young man has changed into a hard worker who cares about the quality of his work. He might tell you that school is stupid, but his actions will show you that it does mean something to do your best. Blake is also a great athlete who will make sure his team does their best! Not only does Blake take care of his team, but he makes sure his teachers are taken care of. You will probably see him shoveling snow so that his fellow classmates and teachers are not slipping on the ice or getting their cars high centered over a mound that was left by the snow plow! Blake’s current plan after high school is to head down to Rock Springs and work. WRLA wishes Blake the best after graduation!