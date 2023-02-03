Wind River Job Corps students to hit the streets in Riverton

(Riverton, WY) – Everybody has a story to tell, ranging from the funny to sad, inspiring to enlightening. In the next few weeks, you may see young people roaming the streets of Riverton in gray sweatshirts, telling their stories to the community.

These are the Street Teams of Wind River Job Corps. If you come upon them, say hello. They may tell you their story, and they’d love to hear yours, and about how you found, and are still finding, success in life. Hunter Pattison is showing off Wind River Job Corps new mascot logo that identifies him as part of the WRJC Street Teams. (h/t Wind River Job Corps)

Street Teams are part of a new initiative at Wind River Job Corps that provides students employability skills training by having them socialize with adults, providing public speaking opportunities, helping them articulate their ideas and practice their networking skills. In the process, they also help the Job Corps campus connect better with the local community, and get to understand the concept of mutual wins.

Students are recognizable by their gray hoodies with our new Wind River antelope mascot logo. They’ll also be able to hand people they meet a business card with their name and campus contact information.