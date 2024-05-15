Wind River Job Corps Student of The Week: Ryan Mosser

Each week, staff at Wind River Job Corps nominates a student who has shown excellent behavior towards their academics and peers. To view all nominated students, click here.

Wind River Job Corps Student Committed and Headed Back to the Navy

Ryan Mosser is a high school graduate from Thermopolis, Wyoming who enrolled in Wind River Job Corps to get his electrical certifications. Since his arrival in February, he has received his State Electrical Apprenticeship Card and certifications in OSHA 10 Construction, Residential Roof Top Solar Technician, Ladder Safety, and Ramset Power Actuated Tools.

Once Ryan graduates from Wind River Job Corps he will re-enlist in the Navy Nuclear Engineers Program. The Nuclear Engineer Program is responsible for designing, building, operating, maintaining, and managing the nuclear-powered ships and other facilities of the U.S. nuclear-powered naval Fleet. In order to join the program, you must commit to six years of active duty. The program includes both civilian and military personnel. The program trains enlisted sailors, officers, KAPL civilians and Bettis civilians for shipboard nuclear power plant operation and maintenance of surface ships and submarines in the U.S. nuclear navy.

After completing the program Ryan said he plans on utilizing his electrical certifications from Wind River Job Corps to become a Navy electricians’ mate as well.

We are so proud of you and your commitment. Congratulations, Ryan Mosser, you are Wind River Job Corps’ Student of the Week.

