Wind River Job Corps Student of The Week: Jaylon Johnson

Each week, staff at Wind River Job Corps nominates a student who has shown excellent behavior towards their academics and peers. To view all nominated students, click here.

Job Corps helps student drive to a bright future



If, passing through the education building you see a bright, smiling face, there’s a good chance you are looking at Jaylon Johnson. Jaylon came to Wind River Job Corps from Spring, Texas, just north of Houston.

“This student is quiet and humble with extremely good manners when speaking. He has a contagious smile and is paving his own path towards success” says WRJC Center Director Dr. Kristen Benson.

A 21-year-old, Jaylon obtained a high school diploma prior to coming to Wyoming, and is now working to bolster the math skills he will need as a Heavy Truck Driver. He is currently enrolled in that training program.



Once Jaylon obtains his Wyoming Class A CDL, he plans to utilize Wind River Job Corps’

partnership with Fed Ex Freight, driving trucks out of the Wamsutter area.