Wind River Job Corps Student of The Week: Isaiah Nava

Job Corps student full of humor, and promise





“This student is a jester and is quick witted,” says Wind River Job Corps center director Dr.

Kristen Benson about Isaiah Nava. “He’s definitely fun to be around and works hard in his

trade.”

Isaiah Nava is enrolled in WRJC’s carpentry trade, with training provided by the International Brotherhood of Carpenters instructor Jared Baldes. He is plans to graduate in March. According to his instructor, he rapidly progressed through the training, and consistently performed above the standard. Mr. Baldes believes he will do well where ever he goes due to his work ethic, willingness to learn, and self-motivation, carrying him into a promising future.

Isaiah came to Wyoming from Briggsdale, Colorado and expects to enter into a Colorado-based apprenticeship with the United Brotherhood of Carpentry.