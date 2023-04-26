Wind River Job Corps Student of The Week: Cheyenne Campbell

Each week, staff at Wind River Job Corps nominates a student who has shown excellent behavior towards their academics and peers. To view all nominated students, click here.

Medical student prepares for long, lucrative career in healthcare industry

Cheyenne Campbell is one of Wind River Job Corps celebrated Wyoming-based students, coming to the program from Farson High School where she graduated.

She is currently enrolled in Job Corp’s Healthcare trade where she plans to become certified as a Medical Secretary & Administrative Assistant. Healthcare certifications can be obtained using two pathways at Wind River. The first is through Central Wyoming College where Wind River dorm-based students receive free housing and meals, while attending the CWC nursing program if they are FAFSA eligible. The second is through an on-campus Wind River program that does not require the additional funding. Each pathway makes various healthcare profession options available to students, including medical office support (administration), medical assisting (clinical), certified nursing, phlebotomy and more.

Cheyenne is also a student ambassador and a dorm leader. “This young lady has a glowing personality and is always willing to help staff and students.” says center director Dr. Kristen Benson. “She sets a really good example for others students and always sees the “glass half full” which is why she is excelling.”

Cheyenne may go on to advanced training at Marian College in Virginia, or she may enroll in the Medical Office Specialist Program here at Central Wyoming College. Either way once she completes her advanced (Job Corps sponsored) training she would like to settle down in Rock Springs and work at a well-established medical office.

There are numerous opportunities for graduates to obtain good paying healthcare jobs due to the critical shortage of this type of skilled talent throughout the entire country, including Wyoming. A bright future awaits Cheyenne Campbell.

WIND RIVER JOB CORPS serves up to 300 campus-based and non-residential students generally originating from the Rocky Mountain states. The center provides over 16 career tracks offered through eight vocational programs, including pre-apprenticeship opportunities. These programs have been determined and developed based on the current high-performing job market trends in the region. Included in vocational training are employability skills and community engagement. Wind River Job Corps is the newest of the 124 Job Corps centers located throughout the United States, opening in 2015. It is operated by the Alternate Perspectives, Inc. for the Department of Labor and is located at 4200 Airport Rd in Riverton, Wyoming.

JOB CORPS is a program administered by the United States Department of Labor. The program helps income-eligible young people ages 16 through 24 complete their high school education, trains them for meaningful careers, and assists them with obtaining employment. Job Corps has trained and educated over two million individuals since 1964. It is the largest nationwide residential career training program in the country and has been operating for more than 50 years.

At Job Corps, students have access to room and board while they learn skills in specific training areas for up to three years. In addition to helping students complete their education, obtain career technical skills and gain employment, Job Corps also provides transitional support services, such as help finding employment, housing, child care, and transportation. Job Corps graduates either enter the workforce or an apprenticeship, go on to higher education, or join the military.

API Alternate Perspectives Incorporated (API) is a certified small, woman-owned company with corporate headquarters just outside our nation’s capital. API’s mission is to help individuals and organizations achieve their goals and realize their dreams by providing them with new ways of thinking to create new ways of doing. API staff have extensive Job Corps experience in almost every aspect of the Job Corps program. The API Operating model begins with building a “positive normative culture” at each center defined by four norms: respect self, respect others, respect community, and strive for excellence. Students and staff at the Wind River Job Corps Center are expected to adopt and embrace these norms to learn, grown, and strive for continuous improvement. In addition to Wind River Job Corps, API operates the Westover Job Corps Center, and Shriver Job Corps Center, both in Massachusetts.