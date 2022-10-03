Wind River Job Corps signing day

(Riverton, WY)

(Riverton, WY) – Six new Wind River Job Corps recruits signed on Wednesday last week at Brown Sugar Coffee Roastery in Riverton. There were light refreshments and excitement buzzing for what is to come in these students’ new endeavors.

Special guests included both Mayor Monte Richardson and Mayor Richard Gard. Both of whom shared their positive experiences having Job Corps students as interns.

“We are really glad to have Job Corps in Fremont County,” Mayor Gard said.

Aliyah C’Bearing (construction), Matthew Francis (carpentry), Dakota Laney (welding), Donald Sharp (welding), April Pyron (medical) and Martina Brown (medical) all signed on Wednesday with their respective areas of study already selected.

