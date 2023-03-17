Wind River Job Corps hosting an Open House Thursday, April 6th!

(Riverton, WY) The Wind River Job Corps in Riverton is hosting an open house day on Thursday, April 6th 2023 from 9am-4pm. The campus is located at 4200 Airport Drive Riverton, WY. This is the first time since 2015 that the school has opened the campus to the public! You will be able to tour the campus and learn more about what Wind River Job Corps can offer.

Wind River Job Corps serves up to 300 campus-based and non-residential students generally originating from the Rocky Mountain states. The center provides over 16 career tracks offered through eight vocational programs, including pre-apprenticeship opportunities. These programs have been determined and developed based on the current high-performing job market trends in the region. Included in vocational training are employability skills and community engagement. Wind River Job Corps is the newest of the 124 Job Corps centers located throughout the United States, opening in 2015. It is operated by the Alternate Perspectives, Inc. for the Department of Labor and is located at 4200 Airport Rd in Riverton, Wyoming.

JOB CORPS is a program administered by the United States Department of Labor. The program helps income-eligible young people ages 16 through 24 complete their high school education, trains them for meaningful careers, and assists them with obtaining employment. Job Corps has trained and educated over two million individuals since 1964. It is the largest nationwide residential career training program in the country and has been operating for more than 50 years. At Job Corps, students have access to room and board while they learn skills in specific training areas for

up to three years. In addition to helping students complete their education, obtain career technical skills and gain employment, Job Corps also provides transitional support services, such as help finding employment, housing, child care, and transportation. Job Corps graduates either enter the workforce or an apprenticeship, go on to higher education, or join the military.