Wind River Intertribal Council meeting, more set for Tuesday Commissioner meeting

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners will convene for their regular meeting on Tuesday, January 24 at 9 am in the Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse.

The meeting is open to the public and can be attended in-person or via Zoom. Click here to watch online or for audio-only dial +1 253 215 8782 and enter the following information: Meeting ID: 841 1584 2322 Passcode: 274178

Below is the current agenda, which can be changed at any time.

I. PRELIMINARY:

9:00 A.M.:

A. CALL TO ORDER

B. QUORUM PRESENT

C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

D. OPENING PRAYER

E. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

F. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

G. ACCEPTANCE OF BILLS

H. ACCEPTANCE OF TITLE 25 BILLS

I. SIGNATURE FILE

J. PRIORITY MAIL

II. REPORTS/APPOINTMENTS:

9:10 A.M.: PUBLIC COMMENT

9:15 A.M.: EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT COORDINATOR MILAN VINICH – UPDATE

9:30 A.M.:

9:45 A.M.:

10:00 A.M.: RYAN HEDGES – MOVE COMMITTEE BOARD INTERVIEW

10:20 A.M.: BREAK

10:30 A.M.: PUBLIC HEARING – COMMENT REVIEW ON THE DRAFT WIND AND SOLAR ENERGY FACILITY SITING REGULATIONS

10:45 A.M.: PLANNING DEPARTMENT SUPERVISOR STEVE BAUMANN – RELINQUISHMENT OF TWEED LANE INSIDE LANDER CITY LIMITS

11:00 A.M.: WORK SESSION – ARPA AND LATC FUNDING REQUESTS

12:00 P.M.: LUNCH

1:00 P.M.: MEETING WITH WIND RIVER INTERTRIBAL COUNCIL AT WIND RIVER DEVELOPMENT FUND OFFICE IN FORT WASHAKIE

III. OLD BUSINESS:

IV. NEW BUSINESS:

A. COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING REPORTS

B. COUNTY CLERK REPORT/QUESTIONS

C. ELECTED OFFICIALS’ CONCERNS

V. ADJOURNMENT: