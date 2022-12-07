Wind River Internet seeking WBC grant, public hearing scheduled for Data Center

(Riverton, WY) Wind River Internet (WRI) will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. at 1100 West Main Street, to seek input regarding the opportunity for a Data Center.

“We are applying for Wyoming Business Council grant to do a feasibility study,” said Pat Lawson, Executive Manager of WRI and Northern Arapaho Tribal Industries (NATI). “It’s a requirement of the grange, and would like to see if there is support and interest.”

Lawson said that they now have several very large internet connections from outside of Wyoming, incoming and not a lot of outgoing traffic.

“There is a massive amount of unused bandwidth for hosting,” he said. “It is a very good opportunity to place a data center in between our two power companies and have it augmented with solar or other energy sources.”

WRI has been in service for 10 years and has been a DBA of Northern Arapaho Tribal Industries for 20 years, currently operating several mini data centers around the county.

According to Lawson, the data center would be a large-scale facility to host for large cloud providers that have approached them over the years.

For more information about the public hearing, call (307) 857-2004 or email [email protected].

Visit their website at windriverinternet.com or their Facebook page at: facebook.com/WindRiverInternet.