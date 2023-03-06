Wind River High School student of the week: Wylie Shearer

Every week, staff at Wind River high school nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

Wylie Shearer is Wind River’s student of the week. He is a senior this year who was All Conference and All State in basketball. Wylie also enjoys rodeoing.

“Wylie is a true asset to our school community. He is a very kind young man who

supports those around him. Wylie has gotten a head start in college by taking college-

level courses. He’s also a leader on the basketball team and is a role model for younger

students. We are grateful and proud to have him as a Wind River Cougar!”

Although he hasn’t chosen a school yet, he plans to play basketball at the collegiate level.

Wylie is the son of Holly Lapeyre and Ed Shearer.