Wind River High School student of the week: Tucker Hardcastle

Every week, staff at Wind River high school nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

The Wind River High School Student of the week is Tucker Hardcastle.

This week’s nominee is Tucker Hardcastle. Tucker is the son of Amber Hardcastle and is currently a senior at Wind River High School. He keeps busy in several school activities including football, Bugs N’ Bones, and wrestling. Some of Tucker’s achievements include lettering in football and wrestling, National Honor Society, and the Achievement Award in Woodworking. Outside of school, Tucker enjoys hunting, fishing, and hanging out with friends and family. After high school Tucker plans on going into trades. Wind River’s nominating faculty member, Jennifer Hammock, describes Tucker as “a hard worker who pushes himself to excel. He demonstrates leadership in his classes and dedication to helping those around him”. Congratulations, Tucker!

Advertisement