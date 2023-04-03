Wind River High School student of the week: Remington Herbert

Every week, staff at Wind River high school nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

Remington Herbert is Wind River’s student of the week. He is a senior who participates in football, basketball, and track. Remington is on the honor roll, and has lettered in football, basketball, and track. Outside of school he enjoys hunting, fishing, playing sports, and hanging with friends.

“Since I have met Remi he is a hard worker who gives 110% in everything he does! To go along with his great work ethic, he has a wonderful sense of humor that can make anyone feel better! He is willing to help students whether it’s needing some help in class or getting their car unstuck! Remi is a gentleman and will hold the door open for you or carry a box in! His plan for going to Culinary School in Jackson is very exciting as this is something he has always wanted to do! Having Remi around is always a bright spot in the day!”

Advertisement

Remington plans to attend the Culinary Arts Schools in Jackson, Wyoming after high school.

He is the son of Frank and Lisa Herbert.