Wind River High School student of the week: Natalie Walker

Every week, staff at Wind River high school nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

Wind River High School’s Student of the Week nominee is Natalie Walker. Natalie is the daughter of Justin and Kelli Walker. She stays busy participating in several school activities such as volleyball, basketball, track, student council, National Honors Society, WHSAA Student Advisory Council, Junior Class Vice President, and drama. Nominating staff describes Natalie as, “wildly reliable, creative, team-oriented, enthusiastic, kind, dedicated, and so much more. She works hard at the things she cares about, and has a marvelous ability to lead those around her, including the ability to lead an assembly or speak to a crowd of people”. Outside of school she stays busy wakeboarding, playing the ukulele, and participating in Mutual Youth Group. Natalie isn’t sure what she wants to do after high school, but is considering a degree in early childhood education. Congratulations!