Wind River High School student of the week: Makayla Vogt

Every week, staff at Wind River high school nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

Makayla Vogt is Wind River’s student of the week. She is a senior who participates in volleyball and basketball. Makayla is on the honor roll, is a member of Student Council, and has lettered in volleyball. Outside of school, she enjoys gaming, reading, riding four wheelers, and working at Perrett’s.

“Makayla is always responsible and courteous. She is constantly running errands for the office and for the library and makes sure that things get done. Makayla helps students pick out books by making suggestions based on what they like to watch, their interests, or what they have liked reading in the past. Makayla is an honor roll student and tries very hard to keep her grades up in her college classes and her high school classes. She is a hard worker and as a senior is a role model to the rest of the students at Wind River.”

Makayla plans to attend college to work toward becoming a forensic psychologist.

She is the daughter of Angela Petersen.