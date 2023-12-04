Wind River High School student of the week: Keegan Spens

Every week, staff at Wind River high school nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

The Wind River High School Student of the week is Keegan Spens.

Keegan Spens is the son of Scott and Katie Spens and is currently a junior at Wind River High School. In school, Keegan participates in band and Bugs N Bones. He has also earned first quarter Purple Honor Roll. Nominating staff comment that, “Keegan has stepped out of his comfort zone and has worked very hard to increase his skills by spending almost everyday after school for weeks to prepare for an upcoming band concert. He has been helping out younger students in their classes as well as taken a leadership role with his own peers. Keegan still has his wit and sarcasm and I appreciate his desire to improve.” Outside of school he enjoys fishing, hunting, playing video games, DND, and airsoft. Keegan plans on attending college and hopes to find a job that he enjoys. Congratulations!

