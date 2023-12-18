Wind River High School student of the week: Kayden Sixberry

Every week, staff at Wind River high school nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

The Wind River High School Student of the week is Kayden Sixberry.

Kayden Sixberry is the son of Jess and Desaray Gordon and is currently a junior at Wind River High School. He participates in band, wrestling, and Bugs & Bones. Some of Kayden’s awards include Honor Club, Honor Band, Honor Roll, and WASMB 2022 and 2024. Nominating staff comment that, “Kayden has spent a great amount of time helping others in drumline and band. He strives for good grades in all his classes. I appreciate his willingness to help out younger classmen improve their skills. Kayden has made himself an outstanding asset to Wind River High School!” Outside of school, Kayden enjoys an array of activities including four wheeling, hiking, cooking, swimming, and practicing music. While he hasn’t decided on what college to attend after graduation, he plans on majoring in computer and mechanical engineering. Congratulations!

Advertisement